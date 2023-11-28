Holiday dressing can be tricky. You want to wear items that feel a bit more elevated than your everyday fashion to mark the occasion without sacrificing your go-to style. Enter the new Madewell x Aimee Song collab.
Launching today, the limited-edition collection sees the brand teaming up with the fashion influencer, blogger, and designer on an 11-piece line that will guarantee you’re the best dressed at your office holiday party — and beyond. The collab embodies Song’s laidback luxury, trendy-yet-timeless aesthetic, meaning each piece can be dressed up while also easily fitting into your wardrobe outside of the holiday season. Find items like silver metallic wide-leg jeans and shorts, a white sequin maxi dress, a cozy V-neck sweater, and a wool-blend midi skirt in a matching lilac hue. The collection also includes two pieces of jewelry: a pair of freshwater pearl drop earrings and a tennis necklace.
“These are my edited essentials for the holidays, but they’re also pieces you’ll want to keep in your closet forever,” Song said in a statement about the collaboration.
This is just the latest high-profile collab for Madewell. It follows up the brand’s denim-forward line with celeb stylist Molly Dickson, which was inspired by some of her A-list clients and debuted in the summer. The Madewell x Aimee Song collection launches in Madewell stores today and will be available to shop online on November 30. Prices range from $34 to $248.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.