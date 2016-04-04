We know we’re not the only ones who spend every flight staring longingly into the first-class cabin, wishing that’s where we were sitting instead of in the cheap seats. But before you try to sneak your way up there á la Kristen Wiig from Bridesmaids, we suggest you try classing up your coach experience first.
There are certain items you can bring onboard that will make you feel like you’ve hit the travel jackpot, even if you’re sitting in the last row, wedged between two strangers. From a fancy portable cocktail kit to a luxurious set of headphones, congratulations — you just got an upgrade.
