Just when we thought lookbooks couldn't get any cooler than this '60s-inspired beaut, yet another rad one pops on our radar. This time around, its Venice-based e-tailer Lust Covet Desire that's got our attention.
The boutique tapped indie hip-hop artist Kilo Kish to star in its locally-shot spring lookbook entitled Mixed Media. The multi-talented looker — who's also a painter, textile designer, and not-too-shabby model — completely kills it in rad new pieces from the likes of Won Hundred, Cast of Vices, TOMTOM Jewelry, and many of our other favorites. Click through to see the spread and some major outfit inspiration ahead.