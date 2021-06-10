Many of us know Lulus — the California-based purveyor of cheap and cheerful frocks — as a destination for prom dresses, matchy-matchy bridesmaid attire, and boho wedding gowns whose double-digit price tags belie their luxurious vibes. But if you’re not yet a diehard devotee of the retailer’s full range of apparel, you may not be aware that Lulus is also a must-visit destination for feminine, easy-wearing separates that will take through the summer in hot girl style.
If you’ve already made a beeline for the beachy dot-com, you might now be wondering where to begin. The endless selection of dresses, tops, denim, and swimwear boasts serious curb appeal along with easy-on-the-wallet price points, but its vastness is not for the indecisive. Well, you’re in luck — we’ve already rolled up our sleeves and consulted countless customer reviews and photos to suss out the most successful summer staples. Ahead, we rounded up eight must-haves. Scroll on to find your wardrobe winner.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.