ICYMI, Lululemon’s Secret Sale Section Is A Gold Mine

If there’s one activewear brand that’s known for being the pinnacle of luxe, performance-driven workout clothes, it’s Lululemon. The leggings are buttery soft yet seemingly as strong as Spiderman’s silk, the sports bras substantial and supportive, and running jackets and shells? Sleek and chic as can be.
However, if you’re looking for four-dollar sign Yelp quality on a two-dollar sign budget, then you came to the right place. Earlier this week, the eagle-eyed R29 Shopping team hit the motherlode in Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section, aka, a treasure trove of marked-down workout leggings, sports bras, tops, jackets, and more. If you're not privy to this corner of marked-down deals, you must bookmark this destination for lowkey affordable (at least, by Lulu standards) finds. Shop our editor-approved sale picks here, ranging from $40 sports bras to $70 leggings.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.