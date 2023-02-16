Lululemon Has A Lot Of Cute Gear Secretly On Sale During Presidents’ Day

Karina Hoshikawa
Every year, Presidents’ Day rolls around on the third Monday, bringing a long weekend for the lucky ones and deep, deep discounts for all. Even if you have to work on Monday, you can still take part in the massive sale-a-bration, when everything from mattresses to designer clothes is discounted. And while many of our favorite retailers are on mark-down, the bad news is that Lululemon, purveyor of fine leggings and much more, doesn’t technically do Presidents’ Day specials. Now, the good news: Savvy online shoppers know that the iconic brand’s We Made Too Much section is a gold mine of marked-down gear, and there's plenty worth sifting through this weekend. Ahead of the major sale holiday, we’ve combed the latest and greatest from Lululemon’s discounted finds for your shopping enjoyment. Peruse everything from sports bras to outerwear to accessories below.
Leggings

Whether buttery-soft (and with pockets!) or sweat-wicking and compressive, Lululemon has plenty of sweat-friendly bottoms for every sort of workout, and you don't even need to pay full price.
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
$49.00$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Invigorate High-rise Tight 25"
$69.00$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align High-rise Pant With Pockets 25"
$79.00$138.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Hotty Hot High-rise Skirt
$39.00$78.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align Super-high-rise Short 10"
$39.00$64.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
$69.00$98.00
Lululemon
Outerwear

Unfortunately, it's still cold out. Depending on where you live, you may be enjoying light layers, being fully bundled up, or somewhere in between. Luckily, Lululemon has a jacket for you no matter what sort of weather you're working with.
Lululemon
Define Jacket Luon
$89.00$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Down For It All Jacket
$119.00$198.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Down For It All Vest
$69.00$148.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Softstreme
$89.00$118.00
Lululemon
Tops

Yes, you can work out in an old college tee. However, we'd argue that nothing fuels a good sweat session like dressing the part — and Lululemon's functional yet comfortable tanks, tees, and more will get you there (and in style).
Lululemon
Align Long Sleeve Shirt Online Only
$39.00$78.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align Tank Top
$49.00$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align Waist-length Racerback Tank Top
$39.00$58.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race L...
$29.00$58.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
$49.00$58.00
Lululemon
Sports Bras

Whether you're in downward-facing dog or clocking miles on the treadmill, support is important. Anchor any workout, low or high impact, with a sports bra that combines form and function seamlessly.
Lululemon
Align Reversible Bra Light Support, A/b Cup
$39.00$58.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Like A Cloud Bra Light Support, B/c Cup
$44.00$58.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Ebb To Street Bra Light Support, C/d Cup O...
$39.00$54.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–d Cups
$39.00$52.00
Lululemon
Accessories

Lululemon's accessories have almost as many devoted fans as its leggings. The bags are perfect for running to the gym or running to catch your plane, and pieces like headbands and hats are equal parts functional and cute.
Lululemon
Ribbed Merino Wool-blend Knit Beanie
$29.00$54.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Run For It All Ear Warmer
$19.00$28.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Fast And Free Running Hat
$29.00$38.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Run For It All Gloves Tech
$19.00$42.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
City Adventurer Backpack 20l
$89.00$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Crossbody Fleece Bucket Bag 2.5l
$59.00$78.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Logo Bag Charm & Keychain
$19.00$24.00
Lululemon
