Lululemon’s Holiday Drop Has Your Fave Pieces With A Festive Twist

The holidays are fast approaching, and if you’ve been good this year, you might be lucky enough to discover some Lululemon goodies under the tree. (If you haven’t been, here’s to normalizing treating yourself.) Regardless of where you land on the naughty/nice spectrum, if there’s one holiday launch worth copping this season, it’s Lululemon’s Moonbow Colour Collection.
The brand is synonymous with impeccably made, stylish clothes for whatever life throws at you — grueling workouts, marathon lounging, and everything in between — making it a natural destination for gifting. (Unless you’re one of those folks who regularly treats themselves to $100 leggings — then business as usual, I guess.) Holiday drops may conjure festive color palettes of reds, greens, or metallics, but in typical Lululemon fashion, the Canadian lifestyle brand is bucking tradition with a fresh, unexpected take on December. The Moonbow Colour collection takes inspiration from the "natural phenomenon of a lunar rainbow," and features bold, luminous tones like energizing Yves Klein blue, rich burgundy, and pale lime alongside tranquil hues like digital violet and moody teal.
Ahead, scope out the most eye-catching highlights from the collection — aka the ones most likely to sell out before Thanksgiving turkey is served.
Moonbow Colour Collection Outerwear
Baby, it's cold outside. Layer up with a cozy hoodie, sleek full-zip Define Jacket, or street-ready cropped puffer vest for ultimate warmth that meets ultimate style cred.
Moonbow Colour Collection Leggings & Pants
TBH, we would happily live in Lululemon leggings 365 days a year, but during the holidays? They are basically a required uniform. From the HIIT-ready Wunder Trains to the deliciously soft Aligns, you've got leggings for every holiday mood. (Honorable mention: A brand-new colorway of the editor-fave Softstreme pants.)
Moonbow Colour Collection For Men
Don't forget the dudes on your list. Get your guy in H2T Moonbow Colour with an oxblood hoodie, workout-ready shorts, and a toasty puffer vest to top it all off.
Moonbow Colour Collection Accessories
From plush slides (worn with socks, because #brr) to a wool-blend ribbed beanie to wear with everything, these outfit-enhancing accessories are the perfect pop of (Moonbow) color. And because hydration is important, you can even snag a new insulated water bottle in petal pink or teal, among other fresh hues.
