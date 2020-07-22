Prior to 2020, effortless was a term we’d sometimes throw around when talking about clothes that seemed cool and easy to wear. This wrap dress? Effortless! That wide-leg pant? Also effortless. Slip-on sneakers? No effort there. However, that was then and this is now — aka a time when effortless has taken on a new meaning as our attempts at getting dressed have reached liberating new lows. Which brings us to the latest innovation in low-fi dressing: the loungewear jumpsuit.
While this head-to-toe look is already popular among the one-and-done set for day-wear, the “lounge” qualifier adds in a comfy dimension of bed-friendliness — making it an actually effortless piece that can and will go from day to night. (As in night-night.) So, if you’re ready to rock your pajamas around the clock — actually, who are we kidding, you definitely are — then click ahead to see the best of these comfy-chic styles that the internet has to offer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.