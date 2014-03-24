Offering a "quiet escape from the ordinary," the line leans toward the feminine with subtle details rather than in-your-face bling and offers walkable heel heights perfect for both work and weekend getaways. Bonus: The aforementioned top-selling shoe also comes in an especially accommodating size range of 4 through 12. With all that said, we certainly don't expect this to be the last time this line sells out at our favorite department-store destinations — we're anticipating big things as the label steadily expands and ramps up into fall '14. For now, peep the steppers currently on offer from Louise et Cie, right on the heels of the first week of spring.