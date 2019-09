The $10 Eyeliner You're About To See Everywhere

But it's not just great at creating bold eye looks and crisp lines — it's long-lasting, too. Just last week, I wore it throughout the ultimate test: Gov Ball , a New York City music festival. It lasted through 11 hours of sweat, dancing, random rain showers, and elbows to the face by enthusiastic teens. By the end of the day (after my friend and I walked three miles from the festival venue to catch a cab) I returned home with perfect wings. My lipstick, foundation, and outfit are another story...