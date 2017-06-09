The $10 Eyeliner You're About To See Everywhere

I don't mean to toot my own horn, but I get a lot of questions about my daily cat-eye. Most of the time, people wonder how I do it so fast or if I have any secret techniques. It's rare that someone compliments me on the actual color, but in the past month that's changed — namely every single time I wear L'Oréal's Infallible Paints Eyeliner.
I know what you're thinking: What makes this colored liner so special — when there are literally thousands on the market? Well, it's not easy to find pigmented, bold liquid liners at the drugstore. Not to mention, a formula that's easy to use and long-lasting, too. This one is all of that and more — and comes in a range of on-trend summer shades like teal and white.
I discovered the liners after vowing to switch up my go-to makeup look in 2017 (more on that later). This liner, in the shades Intrepid Teal and Black Party, was one of the first I used when attempting to create a color-blocked graphic eye. Spoiler alert: It worked.
But it's not just great at creating bold eye looks and crisp lines — it's long-lasting, too. Just last week, I wore it throughout the ultimate test: Gov Ball, a New York City music festival. It lasted through 11 hours of sweat, dancing, random rain showers, and elbows to the face by enthusiastic teens. By the end of the day (after my friend and I walked three miles from the festival venue to catch a cab) I returned home with perfect wings. My lipstick, foundation, and outfit are another story...
