Are you on the hunt for a practical Father's Day gift that doesn't scream "I just bought this on my way over here?" If you're struggling to find last-minute gifts — sorry, Dad — we're here with a luxury present that all the fatherly figures in your life will cherish. Whether your dad is a bona fide fashionista or gravitates towards athleisure, London Sock Company has Father's Day gifts that he can style for the office, formal events, and the daily. The London Sock Company has countless styles in rainbow hues, eye-catching print fits, and materials to peruse from, and the latest line the Spotlight Collection is one that deserves all your attention. The brand has partnered for a third time with celebrity stylists Ilaria Urbinati for another exclusive collection of red-carpet-ready socks.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Maybe your jokester of a dad is one to freely showcase his spunky personality with a whimsical accessory. Or maybe he's the kind of father who needs a little pushing to bid adieu to his white tube socks. Either way, his tried-and-true dad shoes will look a little more posh with a bright pattern or bold stripes. All of the designs within the Spotlight Collection are available to buy as individual pairs starting at $30, in a pair of 3 for $81, or as a 6-pair box for $175. They are made from durable cotton with a hint of stretch, which means the high-quality socks stay up all day without shifting and feel super comfortable. In other words, it's a gift the hardest person to buy for will actually use and appreciate — and we bet he'll be impressed by your ability to scout something so chic yet so pragmatic, too.
Of course, ties are nice to be gifted, but realistically they tend only to be worn for special events. Gift the fatherly figures in your life a pair of luxe socks they'll treasure and love to boast about. It might even be your dad's first step into the world of vibrant fashion accessories.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
If you're stuck between two styles, then opt for a gift set. There are various aesthetics, from the blue hues you see above to a striped sunset theme, classic one-tone options, and more flamboyant looks. The combo is best to test out different styles and to get a real glimpse of what the London Sock Company offers.
London Sock Company's 6-pair boxes of socks are designed for anyone who wears mid-calf length socks steadily throughout the week. Whether corporate attire is their weekly ensemble or they like to spice up their casual 'fits with a stylish peek-a-boo detail, they'll be thrilled for the new additions to their sock lineup.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.