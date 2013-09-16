Photos: Courtesy of Lola James.
Celebrities are always wearing stuff we covet. Namely, dresses, It bags, and plenty of pretty jewelry. Though these luxe items are normally out of our price range, it's comforting to see a star donning something that's both gorgeous and affordable. So when we spotted this Lola James necklace on model Doutzen Kroes, only one word came to mind: Want. The Lola James "Alter Ego" necklace is totally customizable, allowing you to spell out whatever you'd like using up to 10 characters. Available in silver, gold, or rose gold, this beauty retails for just $125. Now the only question is, what should ours say? And here we thought 140 characters was limiting.
