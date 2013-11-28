Check back regularly for the real deal on fashion's latest and greatest — direct from our associate market editor, Willow Lindley.
Lizzie Mandler's name first popped into my inbox a few months ago when the young jewelry designer started working with our good friends over at The Collective Agency. And, instantly, I fell for her modern takes on what I like to call "forever jewels." To be clear, forever jewels are those pieces you put on and literally never take off, like the horseshoe necklace your parents gifted you for your sweet 16 or the perfect diamond studs your significant other gave you for your anniversary.
When I met with the L.A.-based designer on her most recent visit to New York, not only did we realize that we'd gone to the same high school (blast from the past!), but she also showed me the entirety of her current collection and what she has coming up for spring. And, that includes the "Lariat" necklace, which, in my mind, is the modern-day answer to the classic bolo tie, all dressed up. It's pieces like this that set Mandler apart as a fine jeweler who embraces simplicity and sophistication — but with a twist. Now, who wants to surprise us with the Othello Lariat necklace?