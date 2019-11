When I met with the L.A.-based designer on her most recent visit to New York, not only did we realize that we'd gone to the same high school (blast from the past!), but she also showed me the entirety of her current collection and what she has coming up for spring. And, that includes the "Lariat" necklace, which, in my mind, is the modern-day answer to the classic bolo tie, all dressed up. It's pieces like this that set Mandler apart as a fine jeweler who embraces simplicity and sophistication — but with a twist. Now, who wants to surprise us with the Othello Lariat necklace?