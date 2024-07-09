Black & Brown Women Are The Driving Force Of This 800-People Island — & It’s Thriving

“We don’t realize what life is on our day-to-day until we experience it from the origin — getting water from a well, learning from a fisherman to catch your own fish and cook it, grabbing fruits from a tree,” Chavez says. “It sounds very romantic to walk and gather what you need directly from its origin, but that’s how we live here.”If there’s one thing that unites Karina, Maura, and Marisa, it’s their joint vision. They all want recognition for Little Corn Island and their way of living. But more so, they want their stories to serve as a powerful reminder of the impact empowered women can have on their immediate families, communities, and beyond.