How To Know If A Lip Pimple Is Just A Pimple — So You Can Zap It, Fast

How can you tell the difference between a lip pimple and a cold sore?

"Cold sores are actually skin infections caused by a herpes virus. Before an outbreak, people typically develop burning or stinging in the skin followed by a red rash that forms a cluster of blisters. As these blisters rupture on their own, the area forms a scab. It typically takes about one week for cold sores to go away. Once you are infected by the virus, your body can heal, but the virus is stored within your nerves."