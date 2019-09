How To Know If A Lip Pimple Is Just A Pimple — So You Can Zap It, Fast

Besides all the holiday cheer and awesome sales , wintertime does have its downsides — and we're not just talking about commuting in snowfall. There's the constant cloud of sickness that looms between October and February that no amount of Emergen-C can ward off. Then, there's the super dry skin from blasting the heat all day and night. But our biggest cold-weather annoyance: lip pimples. Yes, those painful bumps that pop up at the most inopportune moments (like before a big date) and send us into a WebMD spiral: Is that a pimple? A cold sore ? Is it contagious? But before you panic, let's discuss.