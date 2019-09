Although each of these drugs works in slightly different ways, they end up doing basically the same thing: Rather than specifically killing the herpes virus, they stop the virus from replicating, which keeps it from causing more symptoms. What does that mean for you? Usually it translates to less severe outbreaks, speedier recovery, and decreased chances of passing the virus on to your sexual partners. Which of those drugs you get and how often you have to take them is kind of up to you and how your body reacts, says Dr. Goje. For instance, some prefer to take larger doses for two or three days while others prefer smaller doses spread out over five days.