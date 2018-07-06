The branding of Pride should fully benefit all LGBTQ+ people. And what ultimately connects a lot of these collections is that they aren’t doing enough; in several cases, they are doing the bare minimum. There’s something to be celebrated in the fact that there are so many Pride offerings this year. Fifteen, ten, even five years ago, it's safe to assume we'd see a lot less (or none at all). But that’s because it is no longer a radical act to publicly, outwardly, support our marginalized community. Brands are not sticking their neck out to support us, they’re just aligning their neck with the rest of the market. The fight for rights, acceptance and freedom for all LGBTQ+ people has so many more battles left to win; battles that could be helped by brands taking an actually radical and courageous stance.