Fashion Brands Aren't Being Open & Honest With You

"But, of course, none of them are perfect," Ditty continues. "At 58%, which is what adidas and Reebok – the highest-scoring brands – achieved, there’s still a long way to go toward full transparency by all the major brands and retailers. But it is important that they are taking steps forward on this journey." How genuinely labels are making efforts to take these steps is open to debate. Since Rana Plaza, the fashion industry has been under a microscope; people are considering where their clothing was made more than ever before and the answer can dictate where they shop. In the world of social media and 24-hour news, companies are striving to maintain their reputations, which means that filing a transparency report isn’t necessarily an act of goodwill, but a bid for good PR.