"But, of course, none of them are perfect," Sarah warns. "At 58%, which is what adidas and Reebok – the highest-scoring brands – achieved, there’s still a long way to go towards full transparency by all the major brands and retailers. But it is important that they are taking steps forward on this journey." How genuinely brands are making efforts to take these steps is open to debate. Since Rana Plaza, the fashion industry has been under a microscope; as shocking human rights violations have been uncovered, consumer attention has been focused. People are considering where their clothing was made more than ever before, and the answer can dictate where they shop. So brands have to be cautious. In the world of social media and 24-hour news, companies are striving to maintain their reputations. Filing a transparency report isn’t necessarily an act of goodwill, but a bid for good PR.