We Can’t Stop Fast Fashion Making Pride Collections – But We Must Ask For Better

Moving beyond the designs themselves, who wears them on screen (and who can wear them off screen) is another area ripe with problems. Oftentimes, it is only one vision of queerness we see in the look books: a slim cis woman with short hair or a slim cis man in lipstick. This vision gets even narrower in product shots. While some collections have diversity of both size and skin colour in their look books and product shots (like the ASOS x GLAAD& collection), they are the exceptions, not the rule. The wealth and range of what queerness is and can be is still, if not completely confined to, then tempered by the narrow, exclusionary and uncreative beauty standards that still dominate western media. And that's only the models – the diversity problem extends to sizing as well. Fat people are queer too, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it was a straight size thing (no pun intended). When your collection doesn’t cater beyond a size 16 (and several don't), you are reinforcing the idea that there is one acceptable version of queerness, and that fat people are not part of it.