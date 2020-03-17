The Best Lesbian Sex Toys, From Vibrators To Double Dildos

Finding the right sex toy is crucial — especially if you're using it with a partner. After all, nothing brings down the mood like a wonky vibrator. But, in general, finding the right hardware may be even trickier for queer people. This is especially true for lesbian couples — who may want to use toys during sex, but wish to avoid all of the phallic options on the market.
"For consumers that exist outside the margins – being color, queer, trans, gender non-conforming, intersex and/or with disabilities — it’s almost impossible to find sex toys that cater to their communities and identities," Model View Culture pointed out in an essay.
This is one argument, and not everyone agrees. For example, Michele O'Mara, PhD, a lesbian couples coach, and relationship and sex psychotherapist, told me that based off conversation she's had with Ellen Barnard — owner of A Woman's Touch — there is "little difference between what women loving women buy and what women loving men buy."
That's not to say people aren't making toys with inclusivity in mind — and we've found some of the best for you by reading reviews and talking to sex experts and therapists. But remember, whenever you share your toys with a partner to practice extra care around keeping them clean.