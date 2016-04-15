Lena Dunham Doesn't Do Trends — & That's Why We Love Her Style

Our most recent "(Un)cover" star wears many hats. She's a writer, producer, actress, activist, dog mom, etc. There's not much Lena Dunham hasn't tried. And by evidence of her street style habits (or, non-habits), when it comes to fashion, she'll try anything. We've seen her in just about every cut and color, say, a minidress, can come in, so how could anyone possibly define her style — one that doesn't adhere to any rules? You don't.
That's why Lena Dunham is our ultimate fashion rulebreaker. Ahead, you'll find the notion of getting dressed knocked on its head. Where one carpet calls for a pink floor-length tulle ballgown, another might request an all-white Le Smoking suit. Now that's what we call range.
