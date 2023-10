At first glance, the Enigma looks like something too convoluted to be a sex toy. In fact, I couldn't help but wonder how the hell it was even going to get inside me (or line up with the right parts, at the very least), considering its unique shape. However, the internal shaft is fully flexible, making it easy to move in any position (and hit all the right spots). It also feels shockingly real based on its texture and flexibility but doesn't look anything like genitalia, which makes it perfect for someone who enjoys penetration without thinking about actual anatomy.Although I'm usually someone who starts with clitoral stimulation, I was relieved to learn that the internal shaft is controlled by its own motor and could be moved along the clit and slowly inside for a gentle murmuring pleasure just to build up arousal. I found myself eager to get it inside. The shaft's uniqueness doesn't end with its flexibility, though. Whereas most other G-spot vibrators' shafts are long and made to probe deep, Enigma's shaft is shorter, made to curl barely an inch inside the vagina — exactly where the G-spot is located . The curled tip rumbled against the spot with very little searching, although if I'd needed to move it around more, its flexible shaft would have allowed me that with ease. Its most recent model, Enigma Wave, also uses Lelo's Wave technology to emulate the feel of fingers curling inside, but I chose not to use that feature based on how well the motor was getting me buzzed without it, and I was eager to continue.Tbh, I wish I'd taken more time there to luxuriate in the incredible sensations because as soon as the suction nozzle hit my clit, it was — as another reviewer said, "Game over." My orgasm hit so fast and hard, my whole body seized up, and I'm pretty sure I tweaked my neck from the intensity. Though Enigma boasts eight speeds, I don't know whose clit is strong enough to withstand that kind of industrial strength, as I orgasmed immediately on the lowest level. The blended orgasm was, as promised, deeper, longer, and stronger than anything I'd used before. Yes, even my beloved OG.