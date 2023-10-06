It takes a lot to turn my head when it comes to dual-stim suction vibrators. My go-to choice, the Tracy's Dog OG (and Pro) gets the job done pretty damn well, and is widely known among R29 readers for making me black out from pleasure. So, when I heard reviewers going wild about a new iteration of a dual-stimulating suction vibrator from luxury sex tech brand, Lelo, I was intrigued. Though I highly doubted the mobs were wrong, I was determined that nothing could outperform my OG. Boy, was I an idiot.
I'm not great at admitting when I'm wrong, but gatekeeper I am not. That's why I refuse to keep this sensational suction stimulator a secret. The world (and your vaginas!) deserves to know about these incredible innovations! If you're unfamiliar with Lelo's Enigma (and its several model iterations), I'm here to put it (and its out-of-this-world blended orgasms) on your radar. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that it needs to be added to your cart ASAP; because, as part of Lelo's Prime Alternative Sale next week, the luxe vibe — which boasts the ability to cause earth-shattering pleasure — is a hefty 20% off.
“
Once it was on the clit, game over. [My] orgasm came fast and hard... on the lowest power setting.
lelo reviewer
”
Enigma's powerful pleasure extends to three different models — Enigma, Enigma Cruise, and the recently released Enigma Wave. Though they all have various advancing tech features, each vibrator operates with the same basic mechanisms: a suction nozzle and a flexible internal G-spot stimulating shaft. Most pleased reviewers believe the magic of Enigma lies within Lelo's patented Sensonic Technology, which, instead of traditional vacuum suction, uses sonic waves to stimulate deep into the clit, resulting in bigger/stronger/longer orgasms. Having already tried out the brand's Sona 2 Cruise, which uses the same clit-stimulating technology, I can attest that the Sensonic technology is magical. However, I was most surprised by how much I loved Enigma's internal shaft.
“
The best investment I have ever made for myself.
lelo reviewer
”
At first glance, the Enigma looks like something too convoluted to be a sex toy. In fact, I couldn't help but wonder how the hell it was even going to get inside me (or line up with the right parts, at the very least), considering its unique shape. However, the internal shaft is fully flexible, making it easy to move in any position (and hit all the right spots). It also feels shockingly real based on its texture and flexibility but doesn't look anything like genitalia, which makes it perfect for someone who enjoys penetration without thinking about actual anatomy.
Although I'm usually someone who starts with clitoral stimulation, I was relieved to learn that the internal shaft is controlled by its own motor and could be moved along the clit and slowly inside for a gentle murmuring pleasure just to build up arousal. I found myself eager to get it inside. The shaft's uniqueness doesn't end with its flexibility, though. Whereas most other G-spot vibrators' shafts are long and made to probe deep, Enigma's shaft is shorter, made to curl barely an inch inside the vagina — exactly where the G-spot is located. The curled tip rumbled against the spot with very little searching, although if I'd needed to move it around more, its flexible shaft would have allowed me that with ease. Its most recent model, Enigma Wave, also uses Lelo's Wave technology to emulate the feel of fingers curling inside, but I chose not to use that feature based on how well the motor was getting me buzzed without it, and I was eager to continue.
Tbh, I wish I'd taken more time there to luxuriate in the incredible sensations because as soon as the suction nozzle hit my clit, it was — as another reviewer said, "Game over." My orgasm hit so fast and hard, my whole body seized up, and I'm pretty sure I tweaked my neck from the intensity. Though Enigma boasts eight speeds, I don't know whose clit is strong enough to withstand that kind of industrial strength, as I orgasmed immediately on the lowest level. The blended orgasm was, as promised, deeper, longer, and stronger than anything I'd used before. Yes, even my beloved OG.
“
The only toy I will ever reach for. Incredible.
lelo reviewer
”
Among Enigma's other reviewer-approved features is its 100% waterproof body, which is perfect for taking into the bath or shower, as well as its fast charge time and universal Lelo charging cable.
Although the price for Lelo's sex tech ranges in the upper echelon of vibrators, it also comes with a 10-year warranty, protecting your orgasms for a decade to come, should anything happen to it (more than living up to its cost). In fact, the Wave model is nearly $200 more than my OG, but as I think back to my world-shifting orgasm that lasted, and lasted, and lasted, I think the technology is worth the price. Not to mention Lelo has long been on the cutting edge of pleasure products, pushing them to the top of the pile when it comes to vibrators that not only stimulate all the right parts but are also built to last. A deep dive into Enigma's reviews reveals similar sentiments, claiming that the pleasure is well worth the investment.
If you're still on the fence, Lelo's e-shelves are currently offering up to 40% off some of their heaviest-hitting vibrators during their Fall Sale. Browse our faves below.
