The eyewear label's latest collection, aptly titled "Summer Noir," is decidedly bold, boasting styles like Original Sin, The Villain, and Runaways Luxe. Vibrant pops of azure blue and fandango pink are contrasted with strong frames that'll show the sun who's boss. And, you won't need to drop a week's pay to own them, either. All of the specs ring in under $100, so feel free to throw shade with abandon.