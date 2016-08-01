There's a lot of hype leading up to a summer getaway. But once it's happening, the fun times can go by in a flash. So in an effort to extend that vacay Zen, you should do your best to eliminate the stress of packing. That's why we've put together the must-watch packing tip video for all your travel needs.
You see, despite the fact that we're fashion freaks, we're also total pragmatists. We're carry-on people, through and through. Time to maximize that roller bag, overstuff that tote, and deck out your plane look, too. Yep, you can totally pass for business class when your travel game is this professional.
Watch the above video for our best last-minute packing tips.
