You're not just a little behind if you're in the midst of finding an outfit for tonight — you're cutting it really close. So we're going to help you out: Whether you're hitting your hometown mall or heading to your city's nearest shopping district, you've got to approach your last-minute New Year's Eve shopping trip with a game plan.



Our solution? Compile a list of your favorite reliable retailers (you know, Zara, Aritzia, and Forever 21) and take a quick scroll through the "new arrivals" section of their e-commerce sites. It may seem counterintuitive, knowing that there's no way you could order something online and expect it on your doorstep in a few short hours — but the pieces found there are typically what you can expect to buy in stores...right now.



With that browsing trick in mind, we've combed through countless pages of currently available dresses and jumpsuits to save you the time you really don't have. Click through to see our picks, make note of exactly what you want, book it to the brick-and-mortar stat, and consider your New Year's Eve look solved in a flash.