With over 100 years of experience crafting full-figured designs, Lane Bryant not surprisingly leads the plus-size pack in terms of designer collections. And although we’ve been waiting on pins and needles for Lane Bryant’s collaboration with Christian Siriano (launching this spring), we were startled when it snuck in another fabulous collaboration — this time with the Otis College of Art & Design.
Participating in Otis’ 2015 mentor program, representatives from Lane Bryant collaborated with a group of 12 students to create a stunning sportswear collection. The hands-on experience allowed them to work closely together, from the beginning design process and fitting, to a concluding runway show featuring the students’ final projects.
“In our steadfast journey to shift perception surrounding plus-size fashion, we have worked to not only create fashionably well-made clothing, but to provide real-time trend-driven options from renowned designers,” explained Lane Bryant CEO and president Linda Heasley. “Following our collaborations with Sophie Theallet, Isabel Toledo, Lela Rose, and more recently Christian Siriano, we are beyond thrilled and inspired to partner with the students of Otis. Working with the future of fashion is an important step in continuing our mission and ensuring our voice will carry on throughout the years.”
The size 14 to 28, 14-piece collaboration is filled with minimalist delights that would work in the office or for a night out on the town. Ringing in at an affordable $54.95 to $119.95, the Otis assortment features slouchy-chic dresses, uber-cool suiting, laser-cut faux leather, and elegantly draped accents. With a can't-lose color palette (hey, navy and black) and abstract patterns, it's a far cry from the over-bedazzled garb with infantile prints plus shoppers know all too well.
You can shop the limited-edition collection on LaneBryant.com and at two locations; the brand’s flagship store on 34th Street in NYC and its Del Amo Fashion Center store in the Los Angeles area.
Participating in Otis’ 2015 mentor program, representatives from Lane Bryant collaborated with a group of 12 students to create a stunning sportswear collection. The hands-on experience allowed them to work closely together, from the beginning design process and fitting, to a concluding runway show featuring the students’ final projects.
“In our steadfast journey to shift perception surrounding plus-size fashion, we have worked to not only create fashionably well-made clothing, but to provide real-time trend-driven options from renowned designers,” explained Lane Bryant CEO and president Linda Heasley. “Following our collaborations with Sophie Theallet, Isabel Toledo, Lela Rose, and more recently Christian Siriano, we are beyond thrilled and inspired to partner with the students of Otis. Working with the future of fashion is an important step in continuing our mission and ensuring our voice will carry on throughout the years.”
The size 14 to 28, 14-piece collaboration is filled with minimalist delights that would work in the office or for a night out on the town. Ringing in at an affordable $54.95 to $119.95, the Otis assortment features slouchy-chic dresses, uber-cool suiting, laser-cut faux leather, and elegantly draped accents. With a can't-lose color palette (hey, navy and black) and abstract patterns, it's a far cry from the over-bedazzled garb with infantile prints plus shoppers know all too well.
You can shop the limited-edition collection on LaneBryant.com and at two locations; the brand’s flagship store on 34th Street in NYC and its Del Amo Fashion Center store in the Los Angeles area.