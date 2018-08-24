These Under-$100 Luxury Basics Are Changing The Nile Delta

So while you're burrowing in their seriously soft T-shirts and sweatshirts, know the money you're spending is going towards a good cause: 2% of KOTN's revenue goes towards a literacy program that funds schools in farming communities. In turn, the literacy program provides its children with a safe, convenient, and quality education. Using the money collected from every single sale from its first two years of business, KOTN opened the program in September or 2017. A year later, the school now educates 32 girls and one boy. Kotn's goal is to build 50 schools by 2025.