These Under-$100 Luxury Basics Are Changing The Nile Delta

We can thank Brittany Murphy for teaching us that Egyptian cotton is ultimate in luxury. They're the sheets you buy when you've finally grown out of your Target jersey bedding and are ready to graduate to a "fancier" thread count. But while super-soft sheets in bed are great — even better are super-soft sheets you can take outside the bedroom. And a relatively unknown tidbit is that Egyptian cotton also takes the form of well-designed T-shirts, dresses, and even pants.
The Egyptian cotton KOTN sources comes straight from farmers from the Nile Delta, where exports of cotton have declined by 95% since 2001 in favor of cheaper options. Sure, the elevated basics business model is nothing new (see: Everlane), but KOTN takes on a more hands-on approach by using a "farm to hanger" model that ensures that the whole sourcing process is 100% ethical and sustainable. They were recently voted "Best for the World 2018," an honor given to Certified B Corporations.
So while you're burrowing in their seriously soft T-shirts and sweatshirts, know the money you're spending is going towards a good cause: 2% of KOTN's revenue goes towards a literacy program that funds schools in farming communities. In turn, the literacy program provides its children with a safe, convenient, and quality education. Using the money collected from every single sale from its first two years of business, KOTN opened the program in September or 2017. A year later, the school now educates 32 girls and one boy. Kotn's goal is to build 50 schools by 2025.
