Many of us at Refinery29 are big hip-hop fans. No, we don't mean simply rapping along to the occasional Jay Z hit — we're talking about a full-on obsession. Think: in-depth discussions on 2 Chainz, tireless coverage on lyric meanings, and write-ups on the genre's influence on pop culture. So, needless to say, we're mighty enthusiastic about #KOLLOQUIAL's line of organic-canvas totes that come embroidered with popular rap lyrics.
At $48 a pop, these carryalls are a cute throwback to hip-hop jams by the likes of Tag Team, Snoop
Dogg Lion Dogg, and Tupac, with phrases like "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Whoomp! There It Is" hand-stitched on them in a cursive font. And, true to the genre's cultural roots, the entire lineup is made in America.
So, if you're looking to add some flavor to your personal style, these fun carryalls will totes do the trick. Click through for our top picks — there's no diggity doubt that you'll love 'em.