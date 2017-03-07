Introducing Your New Wear-With-Anything Sneakers

If you're like us, your go-to sneakers have definitely seen better days. Between snow slush, #womensmarch wear and tear, and discoloration from the occasional coffee spill, it's safe to say our shoe collections need some attention. But switching things up from a roomy, lived-in pair to a fresh-out-of-the-box option can bring on some major annoyances (blisters, anyone?). Lucky for us, Keds' new arrivals are brimming with sneaker upgrades that not only boast comfort from the get-go, but also easy-on-the-wallet price tags (i.e. nothing over $65 — eff yeah!).
The aesthetic focus this go around includes whimsical pastels and sporty perforated details. Send your dirty kicks packing in favor of the suede two-tone lace-ups, dusty-pink flatforms, and powder-blue low-tops in the lookbook ahead. And, at these prices, you might want to consider grabbing a back-up pair for when these too become worn to death. Don't say we didn't warn you.