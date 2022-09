This Lesbian- & Latina-Owned Brand Just Launched At Target — It’s A Pretty Big Deal

Everyone who follows JZD on social media and is part of its incredible community (like I am!) knows that Jen's parents are a big part of the work that goes on behind the scenes. "I tell them that we've been talking to Target, and I tell [my mother] the whole thing. And my mom is the most; she's not a chill person. She's your typical Mexican mom," Jen said to Refinery29. What was her mom's response? "She's sitting there, calm, and says 'Yo te dije.'" ("I told you.") Jen, just like her wife, is a child of Mexican immigrants who moved to the United States with nothing. "It's like everything that they sacrificed was worth it because they see me now and they're just incredibly proud," she said. That's why a lot of their collection emphasizes our ancestors being proud and our Latine hearts.