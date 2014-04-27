The answer: It's made to appear that way. Actually, the entire skirt is one big illusion. The front drapes to the knee and tilts to the side while the other half converts to a mini. We call this party in the back, nor'easter in the front. But, maybe your non-fashion friends won't catch on. And, in that case, let them believe you're traveling with a personal wind machine that causes your skirt to gently flutter to the side. What you decide to do with your hair to complete the look — wind-blown? sleek? — well, that's up to you.