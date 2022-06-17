Jonathan Cohen Launched A Size-Inclusive Dress Collection For Amazon

Plus-size luxury fashion options are slim at best. Most brands that cater to larger bodies are fast fashion, and this poses many issues for plus-size folks needing elevated looks for everything from cocktail parties to black-tie galas. Fortunately, a new capsule collection by New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen is adding a handful of inclusively sized, color-packed luxury dresses to the mix just in time for all the summer weddings and dressier occasions you have planned. This collection is exclusively created for and available through Luxury Stores for Amazon in sizes XS-5X.
In a press conference, Cohen explains “My goal with this capsule (and designing in general) has always been to uplift and inspire.” He adds, “If I can help someone to feel better about themselves through fashion, then my job is complete. That is what motivates me.”
Advertisement
If you are unfamiliar with Jonathan Cohen, the designer's claim to fame is body-hugging dresses in vibrant patterns, particularly hand-painted florals. In this collection, Cohen's signature body-contour looks are made with recycled jersey and Ponte fabrics. Read on for more details about each piece from this limited-edition capsule. Who knows? Maybe you'll find a new favorite wardrobe staple to revisit for years to come.
This off-the-shoulder floral dress is great for two reasons. It's versatile, so you can wear it on or off the shoulders, depending on your personal preference for the day. There are many colorful moments happening, so you can avoid going overboard with styling by wearing a nice pair of white or nude-toned shoes and earrings.
For those that run a little hot or will be in the summer sun, this sleeveless option could work exceptionally well. The zigzag stripes create an angular look that’s visually stimulating, and because they're vertical, you may appear a little taller. Pair this with a brighter colored heel to keep the outfit feeling light. I’d try white or a vibrant color that isn’t on the dress, such as lime green.
You are never too old to be covered in stars. This take on a celestial sky works well in a dress because of its eye-catching design. The long sleeves and sweetheart bodice keep things modest while showing a little bit of sexy cleavage for fun. Pair with a white shoe to contrast, such as sneakers, heeled sandals, or long cowboy-inspired boots.
Advertisement
Jonathan Cohen’s iteration of the one-shoulder trend does not disappoint. The dress has a unique asymmetrical hemline that creates an interesting yet lovely silhouette, and the pink florals blend seamlessly with the fiery-hued dress. I’d go with cool-colored accessories to contrast the warm-toned dress. An electric blue chunky sandal and baby blue hoops could do wonders for this look.
The pink lilies pop delightfully against the black dress, and its simple and traditional cut is a great contrast to the busier design. Less is more when accessorizing and outfit with a loud pattern. Simple golden dangle earrings and a muted chunky heel would work graciously.
From the striking slip to the lettuce hem, this frock has lots of yummy details. The calm blue florals pop without going over the top. Style this dress for a midsummer night wedding surrounded by lots of greenery. Warm-colored shoes, like a red or berry-colored stiletto heel, would elevate the look dramatically.
The bright colors in the stripes on this dress work together to create a sort of dancing rainbow. If you aren’t crazy about heeled shoes, now would be a good time to slip on a classy pair of chunky mules in yellow or cornflower blue.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.