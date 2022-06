Jonathan Cohen Launched A Size-Inclusive Dress Collection For Amazon

Plus-size luxury fashion options are slim at best. Most brands that cater to larger bodies are fast fashion, and this poses many issues for plus-size folks needing elevated looks for everything from cocktail parties to black-tie galas. Fortunately, a new capsule collection by New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen is adding a handful of inclusively sized, color-packed luxury dresses to the mix just in time for all the summer weddings and dressier occasions you have planned. This collection is exclusively created for and available through Luxury Stores for Amazon in sizes XS-5X.