I Tried Jodie Turner-Smith’s Epic Shower Routine & I’ll Never Look Back

When I met Jodie Turner-Smith under the MTV EMA's red carpet lights back in November, the British-Jamaican actor, currently starring in thriller series, The Agency , was dressed in a striking royal blue, floor-length gown designed by Robert Wun, with dramatic long pointed nails and a circular wide-brimmed hat, which made her look ethereal. The Queen & Slim actor was, as many magazine and fashion police accounts confirmed at the time, one of the best-dressed celebrities of the evening. However, for me, as a long-time skincare obsessive, Jodie Turner-Smith’s skin — which gleamed in the way melanated skin does when it is highly moisturized and kissed by sunlight — played an important role in the outfit. Before I managed to point my mic in her direction, Turner-Smith already knew I was going to ask, “How? What is your skincare routine?” “This is serious,” the actor shared grinning. Without missing a beat, Turner gifted me the secrets of her rigorous and extensive shower routine with four clear achievable steps. I diligently took notes. The daily shower routine of exfoliating, oiling, airdrying, and moisturizing has now gone viral amongst Unbothered readers who also don’t play about their skin staying and looking hydrated. “This is the prime example of you can copy the recipe and not get the same sauce...cause Chile the secret is the melanin and that's only sold by Jesus,” said one reader. True. But I was still willing to try.