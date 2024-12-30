I Tried Jodie Turner-Smith’s Epic Shower Routine & I’ll Never Look Back

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Turner-Smith’s shower routine is what happens after you get out of the shower, soaking wet. “I air dry, I don’t towel dry,” she told me, to my surprise, “then I do my face [while I air dry].” The thought of standing stark naked in my bathroom during a very cold British winter wasn’t fun. And, it has been below-freezing lately. But, I persisted. Standing on my bathmat in my steaming, small bathroom wasn’t quite the luxurious moment, I pictured it would be. But, getting my skincare done I found I could distract myself from my shivering. I wasn’t quite sure what air-drying covered in oil was supposed to achieve. A quick Google search suggests that air-drying helps avoid the roughness of a towel, allowing your skin, sensitive out of a hot shower, to absorb moisture. What do skin experts think? “I think air drying is actually quite ridiculous,” shares Lartey, “most people would need to get ready in some type of rush so it's probably best if you towel dry, remember to change your towel frequently, wash it properly, then it's all fine.”