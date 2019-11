Here’s Why Horn Amulets Are Worn To Protect Sperm, Among Other Things

You'll find this amulet incorporated in the work of Cristina Cipolli , an Italian jewelry designer who draws inspiration from tribal traditions and ancient civilizations. An architect by trade, Cipolli's fascination with the horn is largely rooted in its striking geometry, but the plurality of its meaning across the globe is an equally compelling reason to use the shape. "A cornicello, or corno portafortuna, is an Italian talisman worn to protect against the evil eye and bad luck in general, and historically to promote fertility and virility," she says of the pendant, which is traditionally crafted from red coral, gold or silver. Because Italians have long believed male genitalia to be a target of the wandering evil eye and its nefarious intentions, the cornicello functions like a jewelry jockstrap that doesn't require below-the-belt placement to be effective. It's something you'll find affixed to necks and rearview mirrors alike as a public declaration of reproductive force, good fortune and national pride, particularly in the country's Campania region.