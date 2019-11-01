Here’s Why Horn Amulets Are Worn To Protect Sperm, Among Other Things

"Our earliest ancestors ascribed meaning and magic to feathers, bones, stones and even tree bark. They wore or carried these amulets for protection or to enhance their strength, courage or sexual attraction," Cipolli explains. "Over time, these were replaced with symbolic objects." So even if you're not in the market for sperm-shielding accessories, horn-shaped pieces and charms come with a certain tenacity that can still be feminine in the fiercest of ways. Ahead, shop a selection of necklaces, bracelets, and earrings that embody this power.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.