The Best Puffer Jackets — According To Shoppers Who Aren’t Shivering Anymore

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors
There are cruel days when one winter coat just isn’t enough and reinforcements are necessary to avoid going completely numb. The additional layer of cold weather clothes that comes to our rescue on such dire days: the trusty insulated jacket. While our milder winter outerwear can run the stylish gamut in fits and aesthetic, arctic blast days require technical function like a quilted base layer or full-on puff.
As with many things, turning to the internet for a deep-dive into consumer comments is the best bet for finding vetted options. So, for this round of Hype Machine, we did just that. Ahead, find our curated list of the top-reviewed insulated puffers from shoppers who cut out the shiver. Click through to see which base layers will fit flawlessly underneath your favorite winter outerwear — while actually keeping you warm and snug on the chilliest days. And a few puffers to invest in for the days when you need the maximum armor.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.