Here’s Why You’re Still Hungry After You Eat

"Most likely you did not consume a balanced meal," says Mascha Davis, RDN, founder of Nomadista Nutrition and author of upcoming book Eat Your Vitamins (out January 2020). It may have included too few calories, or a shortage of high-fiber foods like whole grains and vegetables, healthy fats like avocado or nuts, or protein like beans or lean meat. All of these nutrients play a different role in keeping you full, so if you skimp on any one of them your stomach may still be wondering, "What's next?"