No one ever sets out to get raging drunk on a weeknight, but sometimes we just can’t help it. Many of us have been there: It’s Thursday evening, you’ve consumed a bottle of wine at dinner, and suddenly the idea of doing Jell-O shots at an '80s-themed dance party sounds like a great idea. It isn’t until the next morning, when you stumble into work with the worst hangover this side of an Advil bottle, that you realize you are way too old for this.
We feel your pain. That’s why we’ve documented the 10 stages of recovering from a hangover at work, and detailed them in all their hideous glory.
We feel your pain. That’s why we’ve documented the 10 stages of recovering from a hangover at work, and detailed them in all their hideous glory.