After a seasonal shopping bender, the urge to debut your haul can oftentimes feel like scratching an itch. But as rewarding as it is to rip off the tags and put on a newer, shinier version of yourself, jumping into of-the-moment trends comes with one major potential setback: looking like everyone else. Unless your buys were mostly vintage, there's a pretty good chance you'll spot some doppelgängers on the street in that same off-the-shoulder number or crisp white sneaker. And nothing spoils the excitement of a new purchase like seeing it everywhere.
Good news is, you don't have to turn to sketchy sites or avoid adding to cart all together to skirt this issue. Instead, we're taking spring's most wearable, on-trend pieces — like AG flares, cheeky dad hats, and sleek bomber jackets — and pairing them with looks that are anything but expected. We've never been ones to blend into the crowd, and the styling tips ahead ensure you won't be, either.
