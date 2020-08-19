You couldn't tell me I wasn't the flyest kid in elementary school when I had barrettes in my hair. Each morning, my mom would deck me out in multicolored clips and butterfly pins. My favorite style: a side-parted ponytail with one neon clip fastened right over the ear. Funny thing is, I can still pull off the same look today, because barrettes are just as popular now as they were in kindergarten.
Stylists and celebrities have brought back the childhood accessory with bling and kitschy catchphrases that can give the simplest bun or ponytail new life. These days, it's commonplace to see the basic barrette dressed up for the red carpet — just take a look back at the 2019 Met Gala for examples.
If you've been eyeing those diamond bobby pins on Instagram or those pearl clips on Amazon, but have no clue how to wear them without looking like a #TBT from third grade, we've rounded up inspiration ahead. Keep these looks in your back pocket for when you're bored with the same ol' style.