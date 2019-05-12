You couldn't tell me I wasn't the coolest kid in primary school when I had clips in my hair. Each morning, my mum would deck me out in multicoloured clips and butterfly pins. My favourite style: a side-parted ponytail with one neon clip fastened right over the ear. Funny thing is, I can still pull off the same look today because clips and hairpins are just as popular now as they were in school.
Stylists and celebrities have brought back the childhood accessory with bling and kitschy catchphrases that can give the simplest bun or ponytail new life. These days, it's commonplace to see the basic hair slide dressed up for the red carpet — just take a look back at the 2019 Met Gala for examples.
If you've been eyeing those diamond bobby pins on Instagram or those pearl clips on Amazon, but have no clue how to wear them without looking like a #TBT from primary school, we've rounded up inspiration ahead. Keep these looks in your back pocket for when you're bored with the same ol' style.