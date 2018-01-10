9 New Ways To Wear Pins, Barrettes, & More

Sure, we love hair accessories. Give us a bejewelled headband any day of the week and we're happy campers. So, it's no surprise that we think that hair accessories ultimately make the look, but, what happens when we run out of inspiration and run into a bobby-pin bore of a rut? Why, we hit the runway of course!
We've tracked down our favourite looks to find inspiring, easy-to-do styles. From Kate Middleton's chignon bobby pin-assisted chignon to Demi Lovato's gold hair accessories, we can't seem to get enough of neck-up adornments. Click through to be inspired by nine inventive new ways to wear them in your hair.
Photo: MCV Photo