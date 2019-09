Are You Using Your Concealer All Wrong?

"Everyone seems to think that you need to buy a lighter shade to help 'brighten,' but in reality that will only make any darkness look ashier," Wilson says — and if your under-eye concealer still isn't working out for you, there's one big step that you're probably missing, too. "Think about it this way: If you had a purple wall in your bedroom you wanted to paint white, you wouldn't just go straight in with the white," she explains. "The darkness of the purple would show through, so you'd use a primer first to knock the color out. It's the same principle here; if you have a lot of darkness under the eye, use a corrector to take the worst out of it first."