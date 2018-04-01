15 Vacation Staples You’ll Actually Wear IRL

As thrill-inducing as shopping for an upcoming getaway is, it's also a fairly humbling lesson in self-control. A quick peek at the impulse buys haunting the back of our closets is proof enough that our splurges usually end up backfiring. There are the towering platform espadrilles we purchased for full price — and quickly swore off after one too many nights nursing painful blisters. There's also the absurdly floppy sun hat that, ironically, still hasn't seen the light of day. Perhaps most incriminating? The massive flamingo float stuffed back in its box after just one Instagram. (How a city-dweller could justify splurging on a pool toy the price of Broadway tickets? Still a mystery.)
The fact is: While having fun should be the number one priority while shopping for vacation looks, finding pieces that are practical should be a pretty close second. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 getaway-approved staples guaranteed to last well beyond a few sun-soaked vacation days — from a pair of statement-making Sam Edelman mules to cat-eye sunnies classic enough for everyday wear. Go ahead, tear off the tags — these staples are as versatile as they come.