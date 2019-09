Make Your Voice Heard By Recycling Your Empties With This Handy Guide

It's never been more important to do everything we can to protect the environment. We know it can feel overwhelming — between Garbage Island in the news, the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement, and the weather changes negatively impacting people all over the globe — but the last thing any of us want to do is sit back and watch. Luckily, taking small steps can impart big change, starting with how you recycle your beauty products. (It's so easy, but more on that later.)