This Is How To Save The Oceans — & Stay Sunburn-Free

We're going to assume you love sipping rosé on a clean beach free of litter. We bet you think spotting the occasional dolphin jumping out of the water at sunset is pretty magical, too. And isn't it the best when you walk away from a day in the sun without a burn? Now, there's an easy way to ensure all three of those things can keep happening: Pick up the latest Coola x Cynthia Rowley collaboration.
The beauty brand known for its SPF is teaming up with the designer and the Ocean Conservancy for a limited edition sun care kit everyone could use right now. It includes four TSA-approved items — a Mineral SPF 30 Sport Lotion in Citrus Mimosa, Rosilliance SPF 30 Golden BB+ Cream, Mineral SPF 50 Tinted Sport Stick, and a full-size Mineral SPF30 Liplux in Firecracker — perfect for your next vacation.
But the best part of the collab is that 100% of the proceeds from the kit benefit the Ocean Conservancy. Not only that, both Coola and Cynthia Rowley have pledged to donate $100,000 more on top of all sales to the group in an effort to protect marine life, beaches, and oceans all over.
“As an advocate of making conscious decisions that protect and benefit our planet, we are thrilled to partner with Cynthia Rowley to confront the struggles of climate change and pollution together to keep our oceans healthy,” said Coola Founder and CEO Chris Birchby.
When the beauty products we need to stock up on anyway also help to save the world, we're more than happy to open up our wallets.
