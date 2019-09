Make Your Voice Heard By Recycling Your Empties With This Handy Guide

There are a handful of beauty brands dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment, whether that's by turning rubbish into packaging or by donating to environmental non-profits. And these brands are making it a lot easier for us to lend a hand, too. Believe it or not, a lot of companies will recycle your old product containers for you, all you have to do is bring your containers to the store. What's more, some shops will even reward you with free products for your efforts.