Make Your Voice Heard By Recycling Your Empties With This Handy Guide

It's never been more important to do everything we can to protect the environment. We know it can feel overwhelming, but taking small steps can impart big change, starting with how you recycle your beauty products. (It's so easy, but more on that later.)
There are a handful of beauty brands dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment, whether that's by turning rubbish into packaging or by donating to environmental non-profits. And these brands are making it a lot easier for us to lend a hand, too. Believe it or not, a lot of companies will recycle your old product containers for you, all you have to do is bring your containers to the store. What's more, some shops will even reward you with free products for your efforts.
Click through to check out some of our favourite beauty recycling programmes, then comment below with the brands that have recycling programmes that you love and we didn't include. Saving the environment just got so much easier.
