Does Your Skincare Regime Need A Workout?

Avon isn't the only brand to have cracked the skincare fatigue conundrum. Dr. Frances Prenna Jones has created Fix Holiday, £245, which, as its name suggests, is designed to give your skin a little rest and recuperation between powerful anti-ageing treatments. Although considerably pricier than Avon’s, its technology is a tad more scientific. The hero ingredient is sirtuins, found in resveratrol (think red wine and grapes) and yeast, which get to work on mitochondria (the energy centre of a skin cell), targeting the energy inside in order to slow down cell turnover. “Sirtuins are highly sophisticated and are even being used to treat degenerative brain conditions such as dementia. They’re adept at hindering negative DNA replication and give cells a fighting chance at healing themselves,” says Prenna Jones. "When used in skincare, the effects are similar; they give tired fibroblasts a rest so that when you use your drivers such as retinols and acids, you get a much better result from the activity."