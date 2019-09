The Scary Truth About How Beauty Products Are Hurting Women Of Colour

The burden felt by women of colour to bend to mainstream beauty ideals is structurally embedded, with advertisers taking advantage of the image of idealised whiteness to sell products with harmful ingredients. Because of the prevalence of “hidden” chemicals and inadequate data on health and safety, the commentary states, many women who are vulnerable aren’t even aware of the health hazards. The authors urge doctors to better counsel their patients about the risks, and for healthcare providers and researchers to push for improved testing policies and better disclosure in the market. Because the way it is now is simply unacceptable.